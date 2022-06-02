Mekhai White has been waiting on this one.

The 2024 receiver out of Virginia has wanted an offer from Georgia for a long time. He grew up watching the Bulldogs on TV. White even told UGASports earlier this spring that Georgia is his dream school.

White returned to Athens on June 1 for a camp. His strong performance there led to that dream offer coming from the Bulldogs.

"It doesn't feel real yet," White said. "It still hasn't sunk in yet."