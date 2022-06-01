Bulldogs look to catch fire at North Carolina Regional

SERIES HISTORY: This is the first meeting between the two schools.

Much has been written and talked about in regard to what all has gone wrong for Georgia’s baseball team.

From key injuries to a sluggish end to the SEC portion of their schedule, the Bulldogs have certainly endured their share of frustrations.

Nevertheless, Friday night in Chapel Hill, Scott Stricklin’s squad (35-21) finds itself in a position only 64 teams can claim when Georgia opens play in the North Carolina Regional against Virginia Commonwealth (40-18).

First pitch at Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

The winner of the North Carolina Regional will play the winner of the Oklahoma State Regional which features the host Cowboys, Arkansas, Missouri State and Grand Canyon for a trip to the College World Series.



Stricklin is banking on the experience of his team making a difference for his Bulldogs in the double-elimination regional, which also features Hofstra and host North Carolina, winners of last week’s ACC Tournament.

“When different things come at your team, you kind of rely on the maturity of your team,” Stricklin said. “We’ve got an older group, and when you’ve got an older group, they can handle things a little bit different.”

The Rams are no stranger to NCAA Tournament play.

VCU earned the Atlantic 10's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after capturing its second straight A-10 conference championship. It was the Rams' third A-10 title since joining the league in 2013, and eighth conference tournament crown overall. VCU will be making its 13th NCAA Tournament appearance.

It’s what they’ve done lately which makes VCU’s season even more impressive. The Rams have won 15 straight games, 23 of their last 26 contests, and are 37-10 since March 8. VCU won all four games at the A-10 Championship in Davidson, N.C., from May 24-28, including a 10-7 triumph over Richmond in the title game. Redshirt sophomore first baseman Tyler Locklear was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player after hitting .818 with three home runs.

“Tyler Locklear (.403-19-75) is one of the best hitters in the country. That’s the guy you circle, you star and underline. They like to bunt, they like to put some pressure on your defense,” Stricklin said. “Pitching wise, they don’t have anyone who can throw it 95 mph, but they’ve got 14 different guys that throw from different arm slots. We’re going to see a lot of different looks.”