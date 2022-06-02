Rivals100 OT Samson Okunlola talks top nine and summer visit plans

Okunlola broke down each of them with Rivals.com and revealed three official visit destinations.

Oregon- "The facilities are really great," Okunlola said. "They have new people over there and the new staff is really great as well. It's a Nike hot spot over there too. The coaches and I watched som tape during my (unofficial) visit there. We talked a lot of football and got to see how they are in person."

Michigan State- "I have an opportunity to maybe start early over there," he said. "Mel Tucker and coach Kap are good guys and they're building the program really well over there. It's a good staff over there and I talk with them a lot."

Oklahoma- "I really love coach Bedenbaugh," said Okunlola. "He has a bunch of guys drafted from Oklahoma. They have a new staff but Bedenbaugh has been there for a while. Coaching stability is a big thing for me also."

Alabama- "It's Bama," he said. "They're always going to win National Championships. Going into a winning program and having the standard of winning, you're always trying to live up to that standard or surpass it. Being around players who also want to work is a good thing."

Miami- "They have a head coach and offensive line coach really into the offensive line play," Okunlola said. "They're technicians. I could also get a good education there and being in Miami is a hot spot."

Georgia- "They're just coming off winning a National Championship," he said. "The offensive line circle they have over there with the GAs and coach Searels, I have a really good connection with them."

Florida- "I really like the two offensive line coaches they have," said Okunlola. "With two offensive line coaches, you're always going to be able to get your work in. I'll also have an opportunity to maybe start early. They're a little low on offensive line numbers. They're a good up and coming program."

Penn State- "They're a little closer to home for me," he said. "I love coach Trautwein and he's a good coach. I've been talking to coach Franklin too. They have a pretty good staff there and I have good relationships with them."

Ohio State- "They're another school I'm leaning towards as well," Okunlola said. "They have a good offensive line coach too. Paris (Johnson) is going to get draft this year so I could have a chance of starting as well. I could also get a great education there too."

On his upcoming visits- "I'll put it out when the dates are finalized but somethings are moving around," he said. "Between now and the end of July, Michigan State, Alabama, and Miami will get official visits. There's one more I'm working on but I'm not sure yet."