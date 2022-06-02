Kristopher Jones is emerging as one of the top inside linebackers in the 2024 class.

He ranks No. 3 at the position and No. 109 overall in the 2024 cycle. He made his first visit to Athens on June 1 for a Bulldog camp.

Jones didn't walk away from the camp with a Georgia offer, at least not yet. But he still left impressed with the program.

"Georgia is a school I'd love an offer from," Jones said. "The way they play defense is something I want to be a part of."