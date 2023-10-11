Here is the Oct. 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Bell continues to progress

As Dillon Bell receives more time at running back, head coach Kirby Smart has seen a lot of improvement from his young play-maker.

Having started his career at Georgia at receiver, Bell has been forced to learn the intricacies of pass protection and blocking in Georgia’s system. Week by week, Bell has displayed a knack for understanding these concepts at a level the Bulldogs need.

“He's gotten better in his protections, picking things up, identifying things, understanding jet protection, understanding slide protections,” Smart said. “He's getting better at those things. We want to continue to grow his arsenal of plays and continue to use him as a wideout. That's probably not going to stop regardless of who's there."

This season, Bell has 20 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 10 receptions for 85 yards.

Responding to Stoops

Smart believes that Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’ comment that Georgia has “bought some pretty good players” was not an inflammatory remark. Having spoken to Stoops about name, image, and likeness, Smart said the Wildcats’ coach was likely trying to rally his fan base to contribute more money to the cause.

“No reaction. It’s much to do about nothing really. I think Mark is trying to garner interest from his fanbase and collective, which we’re all trying to do the same in terms of trying to get money from our collective,” Smart said. “Mark and I talked about NIL before the game, we’ve talked about it in our meetings. I’m not biting on that."

UGASports Live