Recruiting parents is often as important as recruiting prospects themselves.

Georgia knows that as well as anyone. That's why the Bulldogs do such a good job with parents such as Amanda Williams, the mother of Rivals250 EDGE Amaree Williams.

UGASports caught up with Ms. Williams to get her take on the Georgia program, what it's like being recruited by the Bulldogs, and her experience at Georgia's home game against Kentucky.

"Amaree and I have been on quite a few visits to Power Five organizations, but Georgia exceeded expectations from coaches and their staff," Williams said.