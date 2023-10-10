““He is getting closer, dry-land running, weight-bearing running, but doubtful for this game,” Smart said. “But he is closer. He’s running around, but not practicing with us.”

“It’s just a matter of where we are at back. We do have Kendall (Milton) back — and he seems much healthier — and Daijun (Edwards) back,” Smart said. “Dillon gives us a lot of versatility to do other things.”

The Texas sophomore is the team’s third-leading rusher with 20 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns. He has also has 10 receptions for 85 yards.

“He's gotten better in his protections, picking things up, identifying things, understanding jet protection, understanding slide protections,” Smart said. “He's getting better at those things. We want to continue to grow his arsenal of plays and continue to use him as a wideout. That's probably not going to stop regardless of who's there."

Kirby Smart said Tuesday that Dillon Bell continues to show the aptitude it takes to be a successful contributor at running back.

…Smart said the officials “probably” made the correct call when they flagged the Bulldogs for “disconcerting signals” Saturday.

"No, they probably got it right, but there's been ones that we got right too, and they weren't called,” Smart said. “So, it's a matter of doing it the way you're supposed to do it, and that's what our kids are coached to do — to do it the way you're supposed to do it. Sometimes the kids overdo it, and that draws a penalty.”

Still, Smart acknowledges it’s a difficult penalty to call. The fact it appears to be so subjective is the big reason why.

“I saw the LSU-Missouri plays that weren't clapping, so I don't know if that's exactly right in terms of clapping. But clapping is the most often way it happens, but they don't get that either because Auburn clapped five or six times and they didn't get it,” Smart said. “So, it's one of the hardest things to officiate in all of sports, and that sometimes is very subjective. So, it's complicated."

…Smart there are still areas quarterback Carson Beck can improve.

"Mobility, getting in and out of the pocket, decisions of when to tuck it down and run versus stand in and throw. You know, some designed runs probably wouldn't hurt him around the red area and things that he can do,” Smart said. “He's a good athlete. The one or two plays a game that he puts us at risk, removing that is the most critical thing — the decision-making."

…After a slow start, RaRa Thomas is starting to play a bigger role in the Bulldog offense.

Thomas is now fourth on the team in receptions with 14 for 230 yards and a touchdown.

"He's gotten better every week. You know, he probably struggled a lot in the spring. He grew a lot during camp. He went through some hamstring issues. He learned how to work his way through our practices and how many reps and physical and the way we go about things,” Smart said. “He's learning how to play special teams. I mean, it's like all this world of stuff coming at him, and that's what he said he wanted when he came here. He wanted to learn to be a complete wideout, play special teams, and learn in a pro-style system. He's doing that step by step, and to the kid's credit he's getting better every week.”

…Smart revealed that outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. was not at 100 percent for the Kentucky game.

"Marvin was dealing with an ankle injury. He sprained his ankle on Tuesday or Wednesday, he and Brock (Bowers) collided, stepped on it and rolled it. Couldn't practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, felt like he could go on Saturday so we took him out to warm-ups,” Smart said. “Thought he could go, he was able to go a little bit. He played some but really pushed through the pain really well. He just didn't get a lot of reps so probably wasn't quite 100 percent.”

Smart said fans can expect more of Jones very soon.

“He does a great job in practice and has a really bright future,” Smart said. “He's a very talented player, very smart, one of the guys we can say, 'He knows the defense inside and out that can go out there and execute at a high level.'"