Kendall Milton’s performance against Kentucky may have been obscured by the big night enjoyed by Carson Beck. It could prove to be equally as big.

Injuries to the Bulldog running back room have at times made it difficult for Georgia to get that all-important area of its offense in gear.

Daijun Edwards has been solid since returning from an early-season knee injury. But after Roderick Robinson’s recent ankle injury and Andrew Paul still progressing, the Bulldogs have been in need of someone else to help Edwards shoulder the load.

Last Saturday, Milton was able to do just that.

Slowed by a knee injury of his own, Milton looked like his old self against the Wildcats, rushing eight times for 47 yards, scoring on a five-yard run in the second quarter to extend Georgia’s lead to 31-7.

“Before the game, everybody was in the locker room was like you’re going to have a game, you’re going to have a night. I just had to be patient and let everything come to me. The linemen kept in my ear; I’m very blessed to be in this situation,” Milton said. “I’ve had some adversity, a lot of tough situations. But one thing I’ve always kept in mind is God. No matter how tough things are, how sidetracked things get, always keep that faith, and keep that focus.”