Kirby Smart offered a diplomatic response to comments made by Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops.

On his Monday night call-in show, Stoops discussed the need for Kentucky and its fans to contribute more toward NIL if it wanted the Wildcats to be on the same level as the Bulldogs and other top programs.

"I just encourage them to donate more, because that’s what those dudes are doing,” Stoops said. “I can promise you Georgia, they bought some pretty good players. You’re allowed to these days. We could use some help.”

When asked about the comments after practice Tuesday, Smart didn’t have a lot to say.

“No reaction. It’s much to do about nothing really. I think Mark is trying to garner interest from his fanbase and collective, which we’re all trying to do the same in terms of trying to get money from our collective,” Smart said. “Mark and I talked about NIL before the game, we’ve talked about it in our meetings. I’m not biting on that."

Bulldog players were also asked to give their take.

Defensive lineman Zion Logue said making money your main focus is not the route to go.

“If you’re money-driven, you’re not going to really be anywhere in this world. You’ve got to be the mind of being self-driven,” Logue said. “If money drives you, you’ve got to find something else to pick you up.”

Cornerback Daylen Everette agreed

“There’s some really good opportunities for college athletes, but at the same time it’s important to focus on what you’re doing on the field,” Everette said. “That will help you get the NIL opportunities that you want.”

In an interview with UGASports, commitment Sacovie White sang a similar tune.

Like Logue, White said focusing on money and NIL is not looking at it the right way.

"Me personally, I’m not a person that chases the money because if I work hard and I put in the hours, the money’s going to come find me,” White said. “Kids are going to come and go, but at the end of the day we’re still going to be a team that competes for national championships."