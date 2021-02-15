UGASports - The Daily Recap: Darnell Washington could be in for sophomore jump

Here is the Feb. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Washington could take big step in sophomore season

After impressing with limited opportunities in the passing game as a freshman, Georgia tight end Darnell Washington could see his targets increase in a big way in his second season on campus.

As Anthony Dasher looks at Georgia’s offensive depth chart, he has Washington atop the list at tight end. Washington’s size should be a matchup nightmare for opposing secondaries in 2021.

“We saw enough of the 6-foot-7, 260-pound Darnell Washington to know that the more he learns the system, and the more confidence Daniels has in him, the greater a weapon the sophomore can become,” Dasher wrote. “Washington is already an impressive inline blocker, but there are not many defensive backs eager to tackle the big guy once he gets in the open field.”

Anderson could be a breakout candidate

In previewing the outside linebackers for the 2021 season, Dasher noted that Adam Anderson could be in for a breakout season.

“Adam Anderson figures to have that long-awaited opportunity to see what he can as a three-down performer at Jack linebacker, with (Azeez) Ojulari no longer blocking his way,” Dasher wrote. “Little birdies tell us the senior could not be more excited, and is determined to end his Bulldog career with a bang. Anderson has the quickest first step of any of Georgia’s front seven, and after getting 6.5 sacks in 10 games, it's not a stretch to think he could approach double digits with the additional reps he can expect to receive.

“If you were to predict a ‘breakout’ performer on defense for the Bulldogs this fall, Anderson would get a lot of votes.”

Pruitt’s issues at Georgia

With Tennessee firing Jeremy Pruitt early in the offseason, this story served as a look back at his tenure at Georgia, which ended a couple months after he was found in violation of the university’s workplace violence policy.

Delp continues to build relationship with Hartley

In an interview with Chad Simmons, tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming) had glowing things to say about the relationship he has built with Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley.

"Georgia's Todd Hartley is that one coach that me and my family can talk to every day," Delp said. "What makes it so easy with coach Hartley is him being a big family man. He is all about relationships, not just about football, and he has shown that he cares about me as a person and my family.

"We are all so comfortable talking with him, and everything is natural with him. It is so easy, and we always have great conversations."

UGA leads for Byant-James

Four-star running back Jordan Bryant-James (Oakland/Murfreesboro, Tenn.) told Jake Reuse that Georgia leads in his recruitment at the present time.

"They’re in the lead right now," James said. "They went out their way to build a great relationship with me, and they show me I’m a priority. I like that they keep in contact with me often. I like their offensive style and feel like I'd fit well there."

Bryant-James said he has become close with running backs coach Dell McGee. Bryant-James is looking forward to meeting the coaching staff in person when that becomes possible.

"Georgia's my first stop when things reopen, but they were also my first Zoom visit. It was structured almost as perfect as you can make it," James said. "I got introduced to the staff. I also got to put a lot of names with faces. It was a great experience. They showed me just about everything, and what comes with being a Bulldog. I loved what the coaches had to say as well. Their message was that I'd be a great asset to the already dominant Georgia football team."

