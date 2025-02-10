Lefty Alton Davis II provides different options

If there was a weakness for Georgia last year, the lack of left-handed arms was one. That was certainly true after veteran Charlie Goldstein had an elbow injury, leaving the Bulldogs without a healthy lefty for postseason play. So, when Wes Johnson and his staff began scanning the transfer portal over the summer, finding a capable lefty topped their shopping list. Enter former Alabama closer Alton Davis II. At 6-foot-4, Davis brings an electric arsenal to Athens with a fastball that reached 97 mph in the fall. Although Davis was strictly a reliever with the Crimson Tide, Johnson is building Davis up to fill various roles for the Bulldogs, who open their season Friday in Wilmington, North Carolina, against Quinnipiac. “I'm probably going play a lot of roles with the team. Starting, relieving, closing, whatever Wes wants me to do,” said Davis. “I want to be the best help for the team and do whatever I can to make us better in the long run.” Johnson said having pitchers prepare to handle different roles is not unusual. That’s especially true in college baseball. “If you look at what I've done conventionally with pitching, I don't have a true closer. I don't think there's such a thing in college baseball,” Johnson said. “You look at the way we did some things last year, a guy would close for three innings. So, we're stretching Alden out. We're not going to limit him just to a closing role. You can see him start. You can see him in the middle of a game. You can see him at the back.”

