Keep an eye on Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson

With Chaz Chambliss moving on to the NFL and Damon Wilson transferring to Missouri, there will be some openings at outside linebacker for Georgia this spring.

Rising junior Gabe Harris and rising sophomore Quintavius Johnson will be two players to watch.

Harris has already played a key role on Georgia’s defense, also repping at defensive end.

However, with Chambliss gone and the team lacking experience, Harris is set to play an even more integral role.

Harris flashed when he was on the field.

In 14 games, the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder recorded 14 tackles, including a pair of sacks and two forced fumbles, just the kind of disruptive plays outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe likes to see.

“He’s a physical, violent football player. He’s getting better every day that he plays the game,” Uzo-Diribe said. “He’s continuing to get more trust from us, man. He's a guy that's going to be a hellraiser and a big contributor for us going forward.”

Uzo-Diribe said he still plans to take advantage of Harris’ versatility as much as possible.

“You know, always got to continue … just in terms of being able to do a bunch of different things,” Uzo-Diribe said. “We ask Gabe to do a lot. You know, he plays a bunch of different positions for us … defensive end, Jack, Rabbit. The more that he does, he's only going to continue to create more opportunities for us.”