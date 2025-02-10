Analysis: A real look at Georgia's Hogs

It’s no secret that Georgia’s offensive line play in 2024 was substandard, especially compared to the Bulldogs’ previous offensive line units under head coach Kirby Smart.

The proof is in the numbers, so to speak, as Georgia’s rushing yards-per-attempt average of 4.06 (sacks included) was the team’s lowest since 2011. In addition, the 1.79 sacks the Bulldogs allowed per game was their highest since Smart’s first season in 2016.

Still, how inferior was Georgia’s offensive line play last season—at least, comparatively speaking?