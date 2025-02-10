The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA expects DB to 'come in and play'

Here is the Feb. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

High expectations for safety recruit

Buford has put out a lot of college-ready recruits over the years. One of the more recent examples is KJ Bolden, who came to Georgia and played plenty as a freshman.

Class of 2026 safety Tyriq Green, who attends Buford presently, is among the next group of talented recruits who Georgia views as a player who can make major contributions early in his career.

“They expect me to be able to come in and play. Or, just learn how KJ learned under Malaki Starks,” Green said.

Green said he frequently chats with Bolden, who has provided his mentee with some solid advice.

“I talk to KJ, a lot. (The conversations have been) about him being a freshman, coming in, getting freshman All-American, freshman All-SEC,” Green said. “He is telling me, if I come there, to work, learn the plays, and then I could do what he did.”

Another Green lists Georgia at the top

Offensive lineman Desmond Green has positioned Georgia as the frontrunner in his recruitment following a recent visit.

A big part of that is the relationships he's built with head coach Kirby Smart and offensive line coach Stacy Searels.

"I can just sit down with Coach Smart or Coach Searels and we could just watch my film. They won’t be like, everything's perfect about my game, everything's perfect about me," Green saidl. "They'll be honest with me. They'll tell me, you know, some things that I can do better, some things that they can help me do better. And just being honest and straightforward with me."

Development as a recruiting tool

Receiver Deion Thomas Jr. isn't necessarily intrigued by Georgia's positioning with NIL deals or the state-of-the-art facilities the program possesses.

Thomas said he's more interested in the culture surrounding the program.

"All the coaches have the same goal in mind, so that's great. It's wonderful knowing that all the coaches want to see you be the best you can be," Thomas said. "One goal, to develop you."

Thomas noted that this quality can help shape him down the road if he chooses to attend Georgia.

"Everything’s intense, competitive," Thomas said. "The way they have the fields, they use all their fields. If you're a one or even if you're not a one, you're still getting the reps."

Philly Dawgs on Top