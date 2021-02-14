Looking at the material Georgia returns on offense for 2021, there are reasons for Bulldogs fans to be excited.

The fact quarterback JT Daniels returns is enough reason by itself, but he’s not the only one.

Although questions remain to be answered on the offensive line, Georgia brings back what is potentially as impressive a list of skilled position players as we’ve seen in a few years.

Although spring practice is still a month away, it’s not too early to take an early look at what the depth chart could ultimately look like heading into the 2021 campaign.

For the purposes of this article, only scholarship players are included in this outlook.

Let’s take a look.