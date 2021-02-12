Georgia's search for running backs in the 2022 class has been wide-ranging. We documented this in our 2022 preview list, as well as the likes of four-star prospect Branson Robinson, who's getting a strong pitch.

Now, there's another name to put on your watchlist—possibly near the front.

That'd be Oakland High (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) four-star back Jordan Bryant-James, who's held the Bulldogs in high regard for some time now.