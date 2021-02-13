Before his scandal at Tennessee, Jeremy Pruitt's fall from grace at UGA
A little more than five years before Jeremy Pruitt was terminated as Tennessee’s head coach, he encountered a three-day stretch that all but sealed his fate as a UGA athletics employee in 2015. Und...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news