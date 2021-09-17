The Daily Recap: Could South Carolina roll with two QBs against Georgia?

Here is the Sept. 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Two quarterbacks?

Anthony Dasher asked GamecockCentral’s Chris Clark if South Carolina could potentially roll with both Zeb Noland and Luke Doty at quarterback against Georgia this Saturday. Noland has started South Carolina’s first two games and Doty has been recovering from a foot sprain.

"In short, it's possible,” Clark said. “I'm not sure if we'll have a surefire answer as to whether or not Doty plays or how much until game time. At this point, it seems less about the injury itself and more just about dealing with any soreness that may arise, and knocking the rust off after missing time. Doty has done more in practice this week than he did last week, but it's important to keep in mind he's still an inexperienced player at the college level. It's not just about returning to practice; it's about the number of quality reps and the mental and physical readiness to play. In order to play a role and/or start on Saturday, Doty would need to be ready in both facets.

"Shane Beamer has also been quick to point out that Noland made some quality throws down the stretch against ECU, and I'd think there's a reason he's pointing that out."

Stats crunch

Dave McMahon compiled the important stats leading into Saturday’s game against South Carolina. Of note, McMahon looked back at last week’s game against UAB, which saw Stetson Bennett throw three touchdowns 61 yards or longer. The last time Georgia had three receiving touchdowns of 50 yards or more came in 2018 against Massachusetts.

Madden commits

Three-star defensive end CJ Madden (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.) announced his commitment to Georgia on Thursday. Madden became the 17th player to commit to the Bulldogs in the class of 2022.

Smallwood broke down Madden’s game tape, which shows a versatile athlete.

“For Cedar Grove, Madden spends the majority of his time playing middle linebacker,” Smallwood wrote. “When he arrives at Georgia, he will likely shift over to the edge at the Jack linebacker position currently occupied by Nolan Smith. The 6-foot-3, 233-pound prospect has the speed, quickness and physicality to be a force against both the pass and run game on the edge. Playing in the middle for the Saints, Madden has been able to display his lateral speed and improve his ability to play in coverage.”

Jed May took a look at who might be the next player to commit now that Madden is in the fold for Georgia.

Around the League

Jim Donnan, Dayne Young, and Brent Rollins previewed Week 3 in the SEC, including marquee matchups with Alabama at Florida and Auburn at Penn State. The guys discussed how both Mississippi teams should be wary of tough games this week and how Sam Pittman has Arkansas on a roll. Every game in the conference was discussed.