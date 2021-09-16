CJ Madden commits

Georgia has landed another highly coveted Class of 2022 prospect from the Peach State. CJ Madden, a 6-foot-3, 233-pound linebacker from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs. Madden is the 17th commitment for Georgia in the Class of 2022.

Madden had originally committed to Colorado in February of this year. At that point in time, COVID-19 restrictions were still in place and prohibited on-campus recruiting. Once the NCAA lifted those restrictions and Madden was able to start making his rounds on visits and to the camp circuit, he quickly became a hot commodity. Washington State, Georgia Tech, and Liberty kicked off the offer train for Madden after the extended dead period had ended. Then, on June 15, Madden received his first SEC offer from Ole Miss. That offer was promptly followed by one from the Georgia Bulldogs on June 17.

The offer from the Dawgs came after having Madden on campus multiple times. UGASports had spoken with Madden on several occasions leading up to the offer. Madden had indicated that if the offer came, it was going to become increasingly difficult not to back off his pledge to Colorado. Just four days later, Madden did decommit from the Buffaloes. Georgia immediately emerged as the front runner. However, offers later rolled in from Missouri, Oregon, and Tennessee to make things interesting. Madden released his top five school choices on August 5. The quintet of schools consisted of Colorado, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Tennessee.

