CJ Madden has committed to Georgia. Who's next?
Georgia's 2022 class added its 17th commitment on Thursday.
CJ Madden, a 2022 EDGE from Cedar Grove High School, committed to the Bulldogs. Georgia had been thought to be the leader for a while, and Madden made it official with his announcement.
The outlook now turns toward the future. UGASports takes a look at a few prospects whose commitment announcements are coming soon.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news