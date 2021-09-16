LISTEN: Around The League with Donnan, Dayne & Doc — SEC week 3
Jim Donnan, Dayne Young, and Brent Rollins preview week three in the SEC including marquee matchups with Alabama at Florida and Auburn at Penn State. The guys discuss how both Mississippi teams should be wary of tough games this week and how Sam Pittman has Arkansas on a roll. Every game in the conference is discussed. Thanks to Lane's BBQ and Connor Grading and Landscaping for supporting the show.
