Film Review: CJ Madden

Georgia picked up a commitment from in-state linebacker C.J. Madden on Thursday afternoon. We step into the film room to take a closer look at what the Bulldogs are getting when he arrives in Athens.

VERSATILE LINEBACKER For Cedar Grove, Madden spends the majority of his time playing middle linebacker. When he arrives at Georgia, he will likely shift over to the edge at the Jack linebacker position currently occupied by Nolan Smith. The 6-foot-3, 233-pound prospect has the speed, quickness and physicality to be a force against both the pass and run game on the edge. Playing in the middle for the Saints, Madden has been able to display his lateral speed and improve his ability to play in coverage . Below is an example of Madden dropping in coverage and making a play on the ball to bring in the interception.

Here is another play where Madden is brought on a blitz and is in the backfield very quickly to affect the quarterback.

PLAYING THE RUN An area that Madden really excels at is playing the run. The three-star prospect has the ability to play in traffic and shed blocks with his strong hands to make tackles on the ball carrier. Madden is an above average tackler the can make plays in open space on quicker ball carriers. Below is an example of Madden making a play on the quarterback design run.

PASS RUSHER Although he is not displayed a ton coming off the edge in high school as he would be at the next level, Madden has all the tools to really accel in that area. Madden has the ability to bull rush, speed rush, or stunt and get in the backfield quickly. Here is an example of Madden blitzing up the middle and affecting the quarterback immediately.