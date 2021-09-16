Stats Crunch: South Carolina game

Georgia will enter game three of its schedule 2-0 for the seventh straight season, including all six under Kirby Smart. Last Saturday, Georgia routed UAB 56-7 in front of a full house at Sanford Stadium. The 56 points was the third highest point total in the Smart era; the 49-point margin was the second largest (Arkansas State in 2019: 55-0). This week it is South Carolina who is coming into town. Georgia is 52-19-2 all-time against its neighboring foe. The 52 wins is the sixth most against an opponent for Georgia; one more win will tie Florida for fifth most. The last time the Gamecocks played at Sanford Stadium (2019), they won 20-17 in two overtimes. Last season, the Bulldogs won 45-16 in Columbia. The 45 points was the fourth highest point total for Georgia against South Carolina in a series that dates back to 1894.

The big story last week was that JT Daniels didn't start and Stetson Bennett did. For the fourth time in six seasons under Smart, a different quarterback started in game one than in game two for the Bulldogs. Bennett hurled five touchdown passes, tying a Georgia record.

Most TD Passes in a Game Thrown by a Georgia Bulldog Season (Opponent) Comp / Att TD / INT David Greene 2004 (LSU) 10 / 19 5 / 0 D.J. Shockley 2005 (Boise State) 16 / 24 5 / 0 Matthew Stafford 2008 (Georgia Tech) 24 / 39 5 / 1 Joe Cox 2009 (Arkansas) 18 / 25 5 / 1 Aaron Murray 2011 (New Mexico State) 18 / 25 5 / 0 Aaron Murray 2013 Capital One Bowl (Nebraska) 18 / 33 5 / 2 Stetson Bennett 2021 (UAB) 10 / 12 5 / 0

Notice how few completions and pass attempts it took Bennett to reach five touchdown passes. Since 2000, the ten completions is the second-fewest needed to reach five touchdowns. Check out some of the impressive names on the list, including another Bulldog. Georgia is the only school listed twice.

10 or Fewer Completions in a 5+ TD game (FBS Since 2000) Team Season (Opponent) Comp / Att TD Passes Paxton Lynch Memphis 2015 (SMU) 9 / 14 7 Eric Crouch Nebraska 2000 (Iowa) 10 / 13 5 Jared Lorenzen Kentucky 2002 (UTEP) 10 / 17 5 Philip Rivers NC State 2002 (Navy) 10 / 15 5 James Kilian Tulsa 2003 (SMU) 10 / 17 5 David Greene Georgia 2004 (LSU) 10 / 19 5 Dale Rogers San Jose State 2004 (Rice) 10 / 17 5 Justin Herbert Oregon 2018 (Bowling Green) 10 / 21 5 Stetson Bennett Georgia 2021 (UAB) 10 / 12 5

Two of the touchdown passes went to Brock Bowers. Bowers is just one of three tight ends in the nation who has gained 100 yards receiving and two touchdown receptions in the same game this season. He was the first Bulldog tight end since Orson Charles in the 2011 Boise State game to have over 100 yards receiving in a game, and he was the first Bulldog tight end since Jeb Blazevich in the 2014 Kentucky game to have two touchdown receptions in a game. One of the touchdowns happened late in the first quarter and went for 89 yards. That was one of the longest touchdown passes in Georgia history.

Longest TD Passes by Georgia Bulldogs Season (Opponent) Yards Aaron Murray to Reggie Davis 2013 (North Texas) 98 Buck Belue to Lindsay Scott 1980 (Florida) 93 Greg Talley to Kevin Maxwell 1989 (Vanderbilt) 93 David Greene to Tyson Browning 2003 (LSU) *** 93 Kirby Moore to Randy Wheeler 1965 (Auburn) 92 Buck Belue to Amp Arnold 1980 (Kentucky) 91 Frank Sinkwich to Lamar Davis 1942 (Cincinnati) 90 Charlie Britt to George Guisler 1958 (South Carolina) 89 Stetson Bennett to Brock Bowers 2021 (UAB) 89

Three touchdowns in the game went for long distance. The Bowers touchdown mention above was one of them. The Bulldogs' second offensive play from scrimmage was a 73-yard pass from Bennett to Jermaine Burton. In the second quarter, the Dawgs threw a quick strike. This time it was Bennett to Arian Smith for 61 yards. The last time Georgia had three different receivers catching a pass for at least 50 yards was in 2018. Here is a list of the times that Georgia has had at least two receivers catch passes for 50 yards since 2000.

2+ Passes for 50+ Yards in Same Game by Georgia Since 2000 Season (Opponent) Receiver (yards) Receiver (yards) Receiver (yards) 2018 (UMass) Tyler Simmons (71 - TD) Mecole Hardman (57 - TD) Isaac Nauta (54) 2021 (UAB) Brock Bowers (89 - TD) Jermaine Burton (73 - TD) Arian Smith (61 - TD) 2001 (Auburn) Fred Gibson (67 - TD) Terrence Edwards (56 - TD) 2007 (Florida) Mohamed Massaquoi (84 - TD) Mickey Henderson (53 - TD) 2013 Capital One Bowl (Nebraska) Chris Conley (87 - TD) Tavarres King (75 - TD) 2017 (Missouri) Mecole Hardman (59 - TD) Charlie Woerner (50) 2018 (Missouri) J.J. Holloman (61 - TD) Mecole Hardman (54 - TD) 2021 Peach Bowl (Cincinnati) Arian Smith (55) George Pickens (51)

Most of the Dawgs with production on the receiving end are doing it for the first time for the red and black. In fact, only four players had at least ten prior receptions for the Bulldogs. Check out this list of Georgia players catching at least one pass this season, and how many career receptions they had entering 2021.

2021 Georgia Receptions 2021 Receptions Receptions Entering 2021 Brock Bowers 9 0 Jermaine Burton 5 27 James Cook 4 40 Ladd McConkey 3 0 Kenny McIntosh 2 11 Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint 2 4 Arian Smith 2 2 Jaylen Johnson 2 2 Adonai Mitchell 2 0 Zamir White 1 8 Kendall Milton 1 1 Justin Robinson 1 0

While the running game didn't put up crazy numbers, it was efficient. Eleven of the team's 23 first downs came from the run. Seven different Dawgs had one run for at least ten yards. James Cook had rushing touchdown in the third quarter. Cook has at least one rushing touchdown in all four seasons as a Bulldog. Running back Kenny McIntosh had a touchdown, but his came through the air. Here is the weekly breakdown on how the main running backs have fared this season by each quarter.

Georgia Rushing Game: Quarter-by-Quarter This Season 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Zamir White 7 / 23/ 0 2 / 8 / 0 3 / 39 / 0 8 / 38 / 0 Kendall Milton 4 / 18 / 0 3 / 8 / 0 4 / 11 / 0 3 / 16 / 0 James Cook 3 / 11 / 0 4 / 5 / 0 1 / 14 / 1 2 / 7 / 0 Daijun Edwards 0 / 0 / 0 0 / 0 / 0 0 / 0 / 0 7 / 29 / 0 Kenny McIntosh 1 / -3 / 0 2 / 1 / 0 2 / 7 / 0 2 / 20 / 0

Switching to defense, the Bulldogs' defense was a UAB pick-six away from their sixth shutout in the Smart era. Georgia has only allowed ten points through its first two games (including zero offensive touchdowns allowed). Since 1950, that ranks sixth on the Bulldogs list of fewest points allowed after their first two games (many of them had Clemson involved).

Fewest Points Allowed Through 2 Games by the Bulldogs Since 1950 Points Allowed Two Opponents 1969 0 (0 vs. Tulane, 0 vs. Clemson) 1998 6 (3 vs. Kent State, 3 vs. South Carolina) 1954 7 (0 vs. Florida State, 7 vs. Clemson) 1959 9 (3 vs. Alabama, 6 vs. Vanderbilt) 1989 9 (3 vs. Baylor, 6 vs. Mississippi State) 1991 10 (0 vs. Western Carolina, 10 vs. LSU) 2003 10 (0 vs. Clemson, 10 vs. Middle Tennessee State) 2021 10 (3 vs. Clemson, 7 vs. UAB)

The five points per game allowed is tied for first in the FBS with Auburn. The Dawgs led the nation in scoring defense in 1968 and in 2019. Here are some of the other big stats by the Georiga defense this season and the national ranks.

Georgia Defensive Stats This Season and FBS Ranks FBS Rank Points Per Game Allowed 5.0 T-1st Offensive TD Allowed 0 T-1st Total Yards Allowed Per Game 177 T-1st Sacks 10 5th 3rd Down Conversions Pct Allowed 22.2 8th