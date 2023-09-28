Here is the Sept. 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

McConkey’s progress

Receiver Ladd McConkey, who hasn’t played this season yet due to a back injury, could soon return. Whether it’s against Auburn this Saturday or not remains to be seen.

Head coach Kirby Smart said his staff has been mindful of McConkey throughout the recovery process.

“He’s looked really good. It’s been walk before you can run, run before you sprint, and sprint before you get contact,” Smart said. “We’re kind of in stages of that, and it’s one of those things we don’t know what’s going to cause it to frustrate or bother him. He has to trust it.”

Smart noted that the team brought in specialists to work with McConkey as he recovers.

“He’s doing exactly what the doctors have told him, and the experts have told him. We’ve had several specialists meet with him; he’s coming back, he’s getting faster each day in terms of ramping up, and conditioning is a factor as well, because we expect it to be hot, and he hasn’t played a lot,” Smart said. “There may be a role for him in what he does.”

Jackson is back to his old self

Safety Dan Jackson has been able to play in all four games to start the season, which has brought plenty of smiles to his face. Having dealt with a foot injury a year ago, Jackson is thrilled to be back on the football field with no limitations.

“I feel like I’m fully recovered from that injury last year,” Jackson said. “I’ve just been busting my butt in practice, and I guess that’s where it rolls over to from all of us, and just being able to play full speed. It’s nice.”

Jackson has seen additional playing time with Javon Bullard missing time with an ankle injury. Smart said that if Bullard is unable to go against Auburn, Jackson will be back in the mix in the role he’s seen the past two games.

"He's done well. Dan, when he's been healthy, he's played really well. He played a dime role two years ago, and then last year he dealt with the injury most of the year. That was really frustrating for him. It set him back,” Smart said. “He's just now, to me, just getting back to his old play speed. He can run. Dan has good play speed, and he has good eyes. He understands our defense and recognizes things, so I was really proud of him the other night. I thought he played well, and if Javon (Bullard) can't go, we'll need him to play well again."

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint’s interview