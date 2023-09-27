Dan Jackson back to his old self
Georgia safety Dan Jackson said you’re dadgum right he’s wearing his StrapMobb chain to class, an individual award given each week by secondary coach Fran Brown.
“I have a few times, yes,” smiled Jackson, who was chosen this week’s winner following his performance against UAB after he tied for the team lead in tackles with six.
“That’s just something that Coach Fran does, every game we’re all trying to win it,” Jackson said. “Thankfully, I got it this week, and I’m definitely going to be repping it.”
Jackson would be smiling even if he had not won. Now that he’s healthy, who can blame him?
The walk-on missed most of last year after undergoing foot surgery. This year, he’s back at 100 percent and once again playing a key role in the Bulldog secondary.
"He's done well. Dan, when he's been healthy, he's played really well. He played a dime role two years ago, and then last year he dealt with the injury most of the year. That was really frustrating for him. It set him back,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He's just now, to me, just getting back to his old play speed. He can run. Dan has good play speed, and he has good eyes. He understands our defense and recognizes things, so I was really proud of him the other night. I thought he played well, and if Javon (Bullard) can't go, we'll need him to play well again."
Nobody is happier to be back playing than the walk-on from Gainesville.
“I feel like I’m fully recovered from that injury last year,” he said. “I’ve just been busting my butt in practice, and I guess that’s where it rolls over to from all of us, and just being able to play full speed. It’s nice.”
He feels he’s better than ever.
“I hope I’m better than where I was,” Jackson said. “You try to improve every year.”
Jackson admits replacing Bullard are big cleats to fill.
“He’s an incredible player and incredible leader, too,” Jackson said of Bullard. “No matter if he’s in there or not, he’s going to be supporting the whole team, and getting guys fired up and ready to play.”
That’s a role Jackson himself tries to fill.
After earning the start last week, the senior could find himself in the starting lineup again, assuming Bullard is not quite ready to play after injuring his ankle against Ball State.
Jackson said he’ll be ready should his name be called.
“That starts every game in practice. You’ve got to treat every game like you’re the starter, no matter what position you’re in, no matter what technically string you’re in,” Jackson said. “We all prepare the same way from our ones to our threes because Coach (Glenn) Schumann and Coach (Will) Muschamp say all the time if you’re in the game, you’re a starter, so I think that’s how everybody prepares.”