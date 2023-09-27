Georgia safety Dan Jackson said you’re dadgum right he’s wearing his StrapMobb chain to class, an individual award given each week by secondary coach Fran Brown.

“I have a few times, yes,” smiled Jackson, who was chosen this week’s winner following his performance against UAB after he tied for the team lead in tackles with six.

“That’s just something that Coach Fran does, every game we’re all trying to win it,” Jackson said. “Thankfully, I got it this week, and I’m definitely going to be repping it.”

Jackson would be smiling even if he had not won. Now that he’s healthy, who can blame him?

The walk-on missed most of last year after undergoing foot surgery. This year, he’s back at 100 percent and once again playing a key role in the Bulldog secondary.

"He's done well. Dan, when he's been healthy, he's played really well. He played a dime role two years ago, and then last year he dealt with the injury most of the year. That was really frustrating for him. It set him back,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He's just now, to me, just getting back to his old play speed. He can run. Dan has good play speed, and he has good eyes. He understands our defense and recognizes things, so I was really proud of him the other night. I thought he played well, and if Javon (Bullard) can't go, we'll need him to play well again."