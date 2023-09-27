Who is the leader of Georgia's offense? It depends on who you ask.

Senior receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint laid that honor at the feet of senior center Sedrick Van Pran. Rosemy-Jacksaint called Van Pran's decision to return for another season "a great thing" for the 2023 Bulldogs.

"When we think of a leader on the football team, Sed is like the first person you think of. He’s like our main, like our core and our rock," Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "There’s a lot of guys, especially on the O-line, that look up to Sed and learn a lot from Sed. Me personally, I look up to Sed as a leader."

Van Pran called that sentiment from Rosemy-Jacksaint "interesting."

"Rose is one of the guys that I look to," Van Pran said. "I can think about the Ohio State game when my words may not have had the same effect that his did to get us going, things like that."

Both Rosemy-Jacksaint and Van Pran are two of the steadying forces for the Bulldogs, especially on offense. Those qualities will be needed this weekend.

Georgia heads to Auburn on Saturday to face Hugh Freeze and the Tigers. This will be Georgia's first road game of the season as well as the first road start for Carson Beck. It just so happens that this weekend's venue, Jordan-Hare Stadium, is one of the most raucous environments in the SEC.

Van Pran plans to help Beck navigate his first road start by making sure they have "one pair of eyes."

"I think making sure that pre-snap, you have to make sure all your reads and checks are in place, making sure that you’re both identifying what’s going on, because the more you do that, the more you can communicate non-verbally," Van Pran said. "If everybody’s on the same page pre-snap, eyes are in the right place, things like that, there’s less verbal communication."

Rosemy-Jacksaint's main focus is on the mental side of the game.

"Just being in the right spots, getting lined up, not having any mental busts or mental errors in our assignment," Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "That goes a long way, knowing that he knows where we’re going to be and we’re in the spot we’re supposed to be at."

There will be adversity of some kind on Saturday. There always is in a conference road game, especially in an environment like Jordan-Hare Stadium.



But in Rosemy-Jacksaint and Van Pran, the Bulldogs have a pair of grizzled veterans to look to when they need to weather a storm.