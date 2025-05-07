Evaluating the wide receivers ahead of the summer

Georgia lost Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith, but with some talented returnees, plus some talented transfers and freshmen, Georgia’s receiving corps could have more options than we’ve recently seen.

We’ll start with the returnees, where Dillon Bell, London Humphreys and Sacovie White, made strides. Cole Speer also returns.

For Humphrey and White, a second year in the systems seems to have greatly improved their confidence and ability to make plays.

Getting Colbie Young back is huge.

Kirby Smart said it himself: Young (6-3, 215) is a problem on the outside, and his return may not be talked about enough.

Much of that is due to the arrival of newcomers like Zachariah Branch from Southern Cal and Noah Thomas from Texas A&M, two receivers the Bulldogs have incredibly high hopes for.

Branch has a twitch you can’t coach, and his explosiveness in the slot should be a significant issue for opposing secondaries this fall.

The same could be true for Thomas, who at 6-foot-6, gives Georgia size at the position it has not recently had.

That leaves freshmen Tayln Taylor and CJ Wiley.

At 6-4 and 210 pounds, Wiley is another big body receiver who showed the ability to make tough catches in the spring. Taylor, meanwhile, is a smooth route runner with great speed.

Other freshmen who may not be quite ready but with great potential include Landon Roldan and Tyler Williams.