Evaluating the wide receivers ahead of the summer

Big Picture: Wide receiver pool has talent to choose from
Georgia lost Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith, but with some talented returnees, plus some talented transfers and freshmen, Georgia’s receiving corps could have more options than we’ve recently seen.
We’ll start with the returnees, where Dillon Bell, London Humphreys and Sacovie White, made strides. Cole Speer also returns.
For Humphrey and White, a second year in the systems seems to have greatly improved their confidence and ability to make plays.
Getting Colbie Young back is huge.
Kirby Smart said it himself: Young (6-3, 215) is a problem on the outside, and his return may not be talked about enough.
Much of that is due to the arrival of newcomers like Zachariah Branch from Southern Cal and Noah Thomas from Texas A&M, two receivers the Bulldogs have incredibly high hopes for.
Branch has a twitch you can’t coach, and his explosiveness in the slot should be a significant issue for opposing secondaries this fall.
The same could be true for Thomas, who at 6-foot-6, gives Georgia size at the position it has not recently had.
That leaves freshmen Tayln Taylor and CJ Wiley.
At 6-4 and 210 pounds, Wiley is another big body receiver who showed the ability to make tough catches in the spring. Taylor, meanwhile, is a smooth route runner with great speed.
Other freshmen who may not be quite ready but with great potential include Landon Roldan and Tyler Williams.
Spring MVP: Zachariah Branch bringing energy on and off the field
This certainly qualifies as a matter of opinion, but we’ll go with Branch, who has made quite the impression with coaches since coming from Southern Cal.
Branch has done everything possible to fit in, not only on the field but off it, too. In just a few months, he’s already become one of the better leaders on the offense.
On the field, Branch knows what to do when he gets the ball in his hands.
He’ll be a problem for any secondary he goes against, and someone who will garner plenty of looks from Stockton."
Summer Surprise: Sacovie White ready to play a bigger role
So, which receiver will make the biggest jump from last year to this year?
One can choose White and feel very good about their decision.
You often hear of players making their biggest jump between their freshman and sophomore campaigns. Although this may come off as cliché, with White, it’s not going out on too big a limb.
White caught everything in sight during Georgia’s G-Day game, as Stockton showed great confidence going to the receiver.
Want a comparison? How about former Bulldog wideout Kearis Jackson?
Both were about the same size, and there’s something about the way he runs and plays that reminds you of the future NFL player, who, for his career, caught 78 passes for 1,107 yards and four touchdowns.
As long as he stays healthy, don’t be shocked if White has similar success.