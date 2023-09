It all happened so fast.

Around noon Central Time on Tuesday, Jerome Simmons noticed that Georgia coaches followed him on Twitter. That got the junior college defensive tackle's mind racing immediately.

Later Tuesday evening, Simmons earned an offer from the defending national champions.

"When I got that text asking for my info, I was like, 'How do they know who I am?'" Simmons said. "Then I got that call and the word offer came out and I instantly went to shaking."