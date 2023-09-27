Head coach Kirby Smart remains confident in Carson Beck’s ability to function effectively in what will be his first true SEC road start Saturday at Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS).

Speaking during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, Smart told reporters that although it’s true this will mark his quarterback’s first time playing in such an environment, he doesn’t believe nerves will be a problem.

“Why do I feel good about that? Well, that kid is wired that way. He’s not a real emotional up-and-down kid. I can still remember some of Stetson’s (Bennett) first starts when he was going on the road, one in particular at Tennessee,” Smart said. “There are times when quarterbacks have momentum plays, ups and downs, and quarterbacks have to play their way through it. It’s not all on Carson; it’s on all those 10 other guys on offense to help him.”

Plus, Smart said it’s not like Beck has yet to experience rowdy road crowds before.

“He’s been on these road trips. Obviously, he hasn’t played, he hasn’t been out there, but he’s been there, he’s seen the environment,” Smart said. “As a competitor and as an athlete, having been one myself and been around it a long time, you kind of get into the actual moment. It’s a lot better than sitting there on the sideline, you’re experiencing more of that (noise) when you’re sitting on the sideline. You kind of block all that out as a player.”

There’s just one thing Beck needs to remember.

“The execution is the key; the decision-making is the key. The environment does not control you,” Smart said. “You have to control your decision-making, relax, and keep a good heartbeat.”