Georgia Football Wednesday News and Notes
Smart confident in Beck's ability to function on the road
Head coach Kirby Smart remains confident in Carson Beck’s ability to function effectively in what will be his first true SEC road start Saturday at Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS).
Speaking during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, Smart told reporters that although it’s true this will mark his quarterback’s first time playing in such an environment, he doesn’t believe nerves will be a problem.
“Why do I feel good about that? Well, that kid is wired that way. He’s not a real emotional up-and-down kid. I can still remember some of Stetson’s (Bennett) first starts when he was going on the road, one in particular at Tennessee,” Smart said. “There are times when quarterbacks have momentum plays, ups and downs, and quarterbacks have to play their way through it. It’s not all on Carson; it’s on all those 10 other guys on offense to help him.”
Plus, Smart said it’s not like Beck has yet to experience rowdy road crowds before.
“He’s been on these road trips. Obviously, he hasn’t played, he hasn’t been out there, but he’s been there, he’s seen the environment,” Smart said. “As a competitor and as an athlete, having been one myself and been around it a long time, you kind of get into the actual moment. It’s a lot better than sitting there on the sideline, you’re experiencing more of that (noise) when you’re sitting on the sideline. You kind of block all that out as a player.”
There’s just one thing Beck needs to remember.
“The execution is the key; the decision-making is the key. The environment does not control you,” Smart said. “You have to control your decision-making, relax, and keep a good heartbeat.”
Quotable
More on Ladd McConkey's recovery
Smart was asked again on the progress of wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who has yet to play this year due to a back injury.
“He’s looked really good. It’s been walk before you can run, run before you sprint, and sprint before you get contact,” Smart said. “We’re kind of in stages of that, and it’s one of those things we don’t know what’s going to cause it to frustrate or bother him. He has to trust it.”
For the first time, Smart disclosed that the program has brought in specialists to work and help McConkey get back on the field.
“He’s doing exactly what the doctors have told him, and the experts have told him. We’ve had several specialists meet with him; he’s coming back, he’s getting faster each day in terms of ramping up, and conditioning is a factor as well, because we expect it to be hot, and he hasn’t played a lot,” Smart said. “There may be a role for him in what he does.”
Travel roster expansion a benefit
One of the rule changes SEC coaches agreed on during the offseason was to expand travel rosters for conference road games from 70 to 74.
“The SEC has created a 74 this year, so that’s helped tremendously,” Smart said. “We met with our ADs, some lobbied for it to be more, some less, and there’s a lot of things you can do to take more players, because the home roster has 80, the visitors have 74, so that’s a change.”
Per Smart, having four extra spots gives coaches a bit more leeway when it comes to bringing extra players to compensate for positions hit with injuries.
“It’s based on special teams or health,” Smart said. “If you’ve got a couple guys down at a position, you take more because of the risk of injury. That’s ultimately what it comes down to.”