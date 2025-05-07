The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He recruits me a lot'

Here is the May 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Bolden's pitch to Green

Buford defensive back Tyriq Green has been hearing a lot from his former high school teammate KJ Bolden. Bolden has been a constant presence in persuading Green to eventually choose the Bulldogs.

Green said that Bolden's pitch has been that with his talent, he could see the field early in his career.

"Just being able to see how Malaki (Starks) came in as a freshman and played and got developed and then now he's in the league," Green said.

Bolden saw some playing time as a freshman and should see more now that Starks and Dan Jackson are off to the NFL. Bolden told Green that he could be next in line of standout Georgia safeties.

"Yeah, he recruits me a lot," Green said. "Tells me that I can be able to go there and play, start as a freshman like how he did. And make a name for myself."

Evaluating Georgia's receivers

Georgia's receivers dealt with numerous drops throughout the 2024 season.

The group will hope to turn that around with some new faces in the room. Anthony Dasher said the offense should get a boost, in particular, from USC transfer Zachariah Branch.

"This certainly qualifies as a matter of opinion, but we’ll go with Branch, who has made quite the impression with coaches since coming from Southern Cal," Dasher wrote. "Branch has done everything possible to fit in, not only on the field but off it, too. In just a few months, he’s already become one of the better leaders on the offense. On the field, Branch knows what to do when he gets the ball in his hands. He’ll be a problem for any secondary he goes against, and someone who will garner plenty of looks from (Gunner) Stockton."

