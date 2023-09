Georgia's two quarterback commits are experiencing different senior seasons.

One, Dylan Raiola, is squarely in the spotlight as the No. 1 recruit in the country at Buford High School. Raiola's senior season has been underway for over a month now with all eyes focused on him.

Meanwhile in Connecticut, Ryan Puglisi has been quietly preparing for his senior season at Avon Old Farms. With three months remaining in his high school career, Puglisi already has his eyes on his future in Athens.