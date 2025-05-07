Georgia Baseball News and Notes

On Monday morning, Wes Johnson was surprised to learn that Baseball America had ranked his Bulldogs the nation’s No. 1 team.

It sounded like “an honor” he could have done without.

“You don't want to know my real reaction,” Johnson said before practice on Wednesday. “I mean, it’s good for the program, I guess, and good for the University, you know, the publicity it gets. But for us at the end of the day, it's, man, you still have a lot of work to do. You want to host, you want to try to put yourself in position to host and then put yourself in position to be a national seed, and all of those things, and unfortunately, being ranked number one doesn't do that for you.”

Pitcher Brian Curley agreed.

Georgia’s Friday night starter said the team is more worried about earning a national seed, which would mean hosting privileges throughout the NCAA Tournament, than it is about being ranked No. 1 in the poll.

“You just shrug it off because it's like at the end of the day, rankings are not the most important thing,” Curley said. “It's cool, a little accolade, but we're not really giving it too much time.”

However, Curley acknowledged teams like this weekend’s opponent, Alabama, probably have more motivation than it did before.

Arkansas was ranked No. 1 when the Bulldogs took two of three games in Athens three weeks ago.

“Now, I think it definitely gives you some fire. It's like, all right, let's go take them down,” Curley said. “But I mean, if you're ranked number one, or you're ranked number 20, it doesn't really matter. If you have that same attitude and just beat the team in front of you, you're gonna have a good season.”

With six regular-season games left, three this weekend at Alabama and three next weekend at Foley Field against Texas A&M, Georgia’s mission is clear.

Georgia would seemingly need to split those six contests.

Currently, the Bulldogs (39-11, 15-9) sit tied with LSU for third place in the SEC, but just two games or less ahead of six other teams, including this weekend’s opponent, Alabama (37-12, 13-11).

The Bulldogs remain No. 1 in the NCAA’s RPI

“You better go win. If this is two weeks from now, yeah, we're really fired up, because then you're going to get, you're going to achieve all those goals (hosting and being a national seed),” Johnson said. “My view on that has always been leave no doubt, right, get in there. We’ve got six ball games left. You go 0-6, you're not doing anything, right?”