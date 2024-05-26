This will be the next to last game in Jacksonville between Georgia and Florida as EverBank Stadium is being renovated for two seasons.

The Bulldogs and Gators have yet to determine where they’ll play in 2026 and 2027. But while that will be a story for another day, there will be no shortage of storylines when the two longtime rivals meet on the first Saturday in November.

For one, former Gator Trevor Etienne now plays for Georgia and is expected to be the starter for the Bulldogs.

Expect plenty of game-week stories about that.

That will not be all.

When new Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada sued Florida head coach Billy Napier over claims that he was defrauded of millions of dollars from an NIL deal, it assured even more gasoline was going to be thrown on the rivalry that’s already one of the fiercest in college sports.