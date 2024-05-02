It appears that transfer Dylan Laible and incumbent Jordyn Potts will carry out their competition to determine Tennessee Tech’s starting quarterback into the fall.

Liable never played a snap for Missouri, one reason the former walk-on transferred to Tennessee Tech.

From all indications, he had an excellent spring, and in the spring game threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Yates.

Yates’ name may sound familiar.

He played three years at Georgia Tech, where he was a quarterback, before transferring to Sam Houston State. Yates will be a wide receiver for the Golden Eagles.

In 2021, Yates made six starts with the Yellow Jackets, completing 91 of 153 passes for 908 yards and six touchdowns, while also rushing for 82 yards and two touchdowns on 64 carries. In his first season with Sam Houston State, he ran 44 times for 195 yards and a touchdown, while passing for 265 yards on 32 completions.

Before matriculating to Missouri, Laible put up tremendous numbers at Hutchinson Junior College in Kansas. In 2022, he completed 161 of 281 passes for 2,182 yards and 22 touchdowns as he helped the team reach the 2022 NJCAA National Championship as Hutchinson went 11-1. In 2021, he completed 157 of 282 passes for 2,849 yards and 32 touchdowns to lead HCC to a 9-2 record, including a 66-34 win over Hinds CC in the Salt City Bowl.

The Golden Eagles also return running back Justin Pegues (91 carries for 387 yards) along with leading receiving Brad Clark (42 catches for 491 yards).

Veteran tight end Hunter Barnhart is also a key piece of the puzzle for Tennessee Tech.