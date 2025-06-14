Georgia flips four-star cornerback Caden Harris

Georgia has successfully flipped four-star cornerback Caden Harris from Vanderbilt.

Harris committed to the Commodores on April 29 and took his official visit to Vanderbilt from May 30 to June 2. However, the Bulldogs managed to get the Rivals250 defensive back on campus for an official visit from June 6-8, and it didn’t take long for him to flip.

Georgia defensive backs coach Donte Williams is credited with flipping Harris away from Vanderbilt.

Harris admitted that Williams never gave up when he committed to the Commodores. He also said that he got to know the Georgia position coach well during his official.

"I like how detailed he is, the way he breaks things down to the smallest aspect for you to understand and correct is very catching," Harris said. "I think it would be great to play for him. All the great products he's produced and the knowledge he holds would put me in a great position to meet my goals."

Also on his official visit, Harris got to speak with head coach Kirby Smart, who made him feel like a priority.

"Coach Kirby really expressed that they wanted me," Harris said. "UGA could be a place for me because of the environment. Being around more elite players and coaches would only make me better as a person and a player."

Harris joins four-star Justice Fitzpatrick as the other cornerback committed to the Bulldogs in the 2026 class.