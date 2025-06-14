Former Bulldog tabbed as new defensive analyst

Kirby Smart has added a new defensive analyst to his football staff, and it’s a familiar name.

Saturday night, former Bulldog linebacker Jaden Hunter posted on X that he’s accepted the position.

He spent last year coaching the outside linebackers at Georgia State for former Bulldog running backs coach Dell McGee.

A former four-star, Hunter was the nation’s 46th overall player when he signed with the Bulldogs in 2017.

He spent two years with the Bulldogs before transferring to Western Kentucky, where he played for four seasons.