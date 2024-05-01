Today, UGASports kicks off a series examining the spring camps of Georgia’s upcoming goes, starting with Clemson. The Bulldogs and Tigers kick off the season in Mercedes Benz Stadium on Aug. 31.

Did they accomplish their goals? What questions remain?

So, how did each of Georgia’s 12 opponents for the fall do this spring?

The Tigers won’t be short on experience.

Clemson returns eight of its main 11 offensive starters from a season ago, but that number grows to 17 when you count players who started at least one game for the Tigers.

One of those returning starters is quarterback Cade Klubnik, who is entering his second season as the Tigers’ starter.

Klubnick is coming off a season that saw him complete 290 of 454 passes for 2,844 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Another player having a solid spring was running back Phil Mafah.

The Loganville native led the Tigers in rushing last year with 964 yards and 13 touchdowns, four of which came in the team’s 38-35 win over Kentucky in the Gator Bowl.

Clemson’s wide receiver corps appears healthier than in recent years, but will need to stay that way.

There is talent.

Sophomore Tyler Brown led the Tigers in receptions as a freshman, catching 52 passes for 531 yards and four touchdowns, while the Tigers signed a pair of five-stars last December in T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco.

Tight end Jake Briningstool is also a weapon and could finish the season as Clemson’s all-time leading receiver at the position.

Up front, former Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is now serving in the same capacity with the Tigers. He spent the spring trying to figure out who will play where.

The Tigers do return seven offensive linemen with three or more starts, but need to find a center after the graduation of Will Putnam, who took over 3,500 snaps at the position.

All-ACC performer Blake Miller will anchor the right side of the line, but competition remains to see who will fill out the left.