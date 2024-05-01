Spring Practice Review: What we learned about Clemson
OPPONENT: Clemson
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
WHEN: August 31, 2024
EARLY LINE: Georgia -12.5
So, how did each of Georgia’s 12 opponents for the fall do this spring?
Did they accomplish their goals? What questions remain?
Today, UGASports kicks off a series examining the spring camps of Georgia’s upcoming goes, starting with Clemson. The Bulldogs and Tigers kick off the season in Mercedes Benz Stadium on Aug. 31.
Offense: What was learned
The Tigers won’t be short on experience.
Clemson returns eight of its main 11 offensive starters from a season ago, but that number grows to 17 when you count players who started at least one game for the Tigers.
One of those returning starters is quarterback Cade Klubnik, who is entering his second season as the Tigers’ starter.
Klubnick is coming off a season that saw him complete 290 of 454 passes for 2,844 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Another player having a solid spring was running back Phil Mafah.
The Loganville native led the Tigers in rushing last year with 964 yards and 13 touchdowns, four of which came in the team’s 38-35 win over Kentucky in the Gator Bowl.
Clemson’s wide receiver corps appears healthier than in recent years, but will need to stay that way.
There is talent.
Sophomore Tyler Brown led the Tigers in receptions as a freshman, catching 52 passes for 531 yards and four touchdowns, while the Tigers signed a pair of five-stars last December in T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco.
Tight end Jake Briningstool is also a weapon and could finish the season as Clemson’s all-time leading receiver at the position.
Up front, former Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is now serving in the same capacity with the Tigers. He spent the spring trying to figure out who will play where.
The Tigers do return seven offensive linemen with three or more starts, but need to find a center after the graduation of Will Putnam, who took over 3,500 snaps at the position.
All-ACC performer Blake Miller will anchor the right side of the line, but competition remains to see who will fill out the left.
Defense: What we learned
Clemson led the nation in takeaways last season with 28, but spent the spring trying to find replacements from a number of those players who made that happen.
Indications are the Tigers should not have much trouble.
Clemson lost All-Conference defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro to the NFL, but in the spring seemed to have plenty of young players step up.
That list includes sophomore Peter Woods, who finished the season as Pro Football Focus’ top-graded freshman among defensive linemen.
At defensive end, T.J. Paker joined Woods as one of three Freshmen All-Americans on the Tigers’ roster, setting a school record for a freshman with 12.5 tackles for loss.
Clemson’s situation at linebacker is better than what it might have been. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. left early for the NFL, but Barrett Carter returned. Two sophomores who enjoyed strong springs include a pair of Georgia natives, Dee Crayton and Jamal Anderson Jr., son of former Atlanta Falcon Jamal Anderson.
Clemson has always been solid in the secondary. This year, the onus falls on cornerbacks Shelton Lewis and Avieon Terrell. The Tigers are even more experienced at safety, led by super senior R.J. Mickens and Freshman All-American Khalil Barnes.
Special Teams: What we learned
The Tigers have experience at punter in Aidan Swanson, who decided to take advantage of his Covid year to return for one more season.
As for placekicker, however, the job appears up for grabs, with redshirt sophomore Robert Gunn III and mid-year enrollee Nolan Hauser battling for the job.
Summary
Clemson started the 2023 season 4-4 but rebounded to win its final five.
The Tigers hope to carry that momentum into the start of 2024, and a win over Georgia would undoubtedly be a great way to keep those positive vibes going.
Defensively, the Tigers seem to have plenty of talent. The question is, can the Tigers keep up offensively with what looks to be another explosive offensive year for the Bulldogs?
Regardless, the opener with Clemson is a fun way for both programs to start the 2024 campaign. Mercedes-Benz is sure to be rocking.