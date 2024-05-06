OPPONENT: At Alabama WHERE: Denny-Bryant Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala. WHEN: September 28 EARLY LINE: Georgia -3.5

Will Kelen DeBoer and Alabama be looking up at the rest of the SEC this year? (USA Today)

Kirby Smart will tell you that all of Georgia’s 12 regular-season games are important. Technically, it might be true that they all count the same. But ask any Bulldog fans which games they’re looking to Georgia playing this fall, the Sept. 28 contest at Alabama, along with the Oct. 19 game at Texas, will be at the top of the list. It’s a new era in Tuscaloosa, with Kalen DeBoer taking over for the retired Nick Saban. The big question on everyone’s mind is whether the Crimson Tide will continue the winning ways of their coaching predecessor, or will the program take a step back? Let’s check out what we learned during the spring practice.

Offense: What we learned

…DeBoer hasn’t named a starting quarterback, although Jalen Milroe will obviously be the guy. By all reports, Milroe seemed at ease running the offense, despite completing just 3 of 9 passes for 100 yards. …Alabama did show some big-play ability, with Washington transfer receiver Germie Bernard demonstrating that he might play a key role in the offense. …Despite Bernard’s showing, Alabama is still waiting for other players to emerge at wide receiver. …Jam Miller, Justice Hayes, and Richard Young appear to be the top three running backs. Miller won offensive MVP honors after rushing for 83 yards during A-Day. The backs are seen as a team strength. …Again, it’s hard to tell from a practice game, but Alabama’s offensive line gave its tailback lanes to run, and its quarterbacks time to throw. But will the Tide be better in pass pro after allowing 49 sacks last year? …The main three tight ends appear to be CJ Dippre, Robbie Ouzts, and Washington transfer Josh Cuevas. …The two offensive tackles will be a key battle to watch in the fall. Redshirt freshman Miles McVay saw most of the first-team reps during the spring at right tackle. Wayward son Kadyn Proctor could be an option, too.

Defense: What we learned

…Linebackers Jeremiah Alexander and true freshmen Justin Okronwko are considered players to watch, but Justin Jefferson and Deontae Lawson are projected as the two inside starters. …Take this with a huge grain of salt as–again–it was just a practice scrimmage, but the defense did not create a single turnover. …If A-Day is an indication, Alabama needs to work on its tackling. Per reports, the Tide had considerable issues early in the scrimmage. …The Tide needs to find some able pass rushers after losing Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell to the NFL. …Some eyebrows were raised when linebacker Jihaad Campbell and defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis dressed but did not play in the A-Day game. But DeBoer said later both were just held out as a precaution. …Coaches feel Jah-Marien Lathan can be a force at “Bandit,” but LT Overton and Keon Keely will also continue to battle for reps. …Outside linebacker Keanu Koht has started to make a step forward, but Quandarrius Robinson is still considered to be the starter at “Wolf.” …Most of the starters are back in the secondary, with Malachia Moore, Domani Jackson, and Keon Sabb as returning starters.

Special Teams: What we learned

…Alabama won’t know its starting kicker until sometime during fall camp. Upton Bellenfant, Conor Talty and Reid Schuback are all competing to take over for Will Reichard.

Summary

Spring practice did not answer all the questions many have about what will unfold during DeBoer’s first year as Alabama’s coach. DeBoer had success last year at Washington with Michael Penix Jr., but will Milroe pick up the offense and be as effective? That’s the question no one can answer. It will help that Alabama’s running game appears to be in good shape, but the offensive line, which returns just one starter, will need to do a better job protecting the quarterback after allowing 49 sacks last year. Defensively, there’s no shortage of athletes, but will Alabama still be as adept at creating turnovers as efficiently as teams did under Saban? It’s going to be an intriguing year for sure.

