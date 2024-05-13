OPPONENT: Mississippi State WHERE: Sanford Stadium WHEN: October 12

Jeff Lebby promises to bring excitement back to Mississippi State's offense. (USA Today)

Introduction

As we move along in our post-spring opponent reviews, we turn our attention to Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have a new head coach after respected offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was chosen for the job after Zach Arnett was fired with two games left in the regular season. It was Arnett who took over after the death of former head coach Mike Leach With Lebby, the Bulldogs turn to a coach whose background is on offense and someone who has enjoyed notable success while serving as the offensive coordinator at both Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

Offense: What we learned

…Although it was the spring game, quarterback Blake Shapen, a Baylor transfer, completed 18 of 23 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns. He did not throw an interception. A redshirt senior, Shapen started for two years with the Bears before transferring to MSU. …The Bulldogs may feel good about their quarterback, but running back is another story after Jo’Quavious Marks transferred to USC. Talented freshman Seth Davis tore his ACL against Ole Miss and won’t be ready until later in the season. Lebby brought in Rashad Amos, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last year with Miami-Ohio. Penn State transfer Keyvonne Lee is also in the picture, but plenty of questions remain. …Mississippi State’s offensive line will be entirely brand new. The Bulldogs must replace all five starters from last season; they brought in a pair of transfers to help do so. …Wide receivers Kelly Akharaiyu and Kevin Coleman are two huge playmakers on the perimeter for Lebby. Both caught touchdowns in Mississippi State’s spring game. …Tight end Justin Ball is looked at as a potential playmaker. He caught two touchdowns in the spring game. …MSU fans who enjoy up-tempo football will apparently like what they see. "It will be a show," Lebby told fans. "And it'll be a show that a lot of people are going to want to see, and a lot of people are going to want to be a part of."

Defense: What we learned

…Mississippi State’s new defensive coordinator is Coleman Hutzler. Hutzler is a former linebacker at Alabama who has coached at Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, and South Carolina. While with the Gamecocks in 2017, he was nominated for the Broyles Award. However, outside of serving as co-defensive coordinator for Texas in 2020, Hutzler has never called plays in the SEC. That could be something to watch. …Senior defensive lineman De’Monte Russell enjoyed a dominant spring. Of his 24 tackles in 2023, six were for lost yardage and 2.5 sacks. …Linebacker John Lewis is another name to watch on the defensive side. A senior, Lewis was one of MSU’s top defenders over the latter half of last season and looks to pick up where he left off after a strong spring. …Mississippi State’s front seven has some work to do, but the potential is there. The secondary is a much bigger concern. If the spring game is an indication, the Bulldogs will need to work on their one-on-one coverage as the group as a whole was burnt for big plays during the spring. Cornerback is of particular concern. Hunter Washington and Brice Pollack both saw a handful of starts in 2023, but neither proved to be lock-down options. Khamauri Rogers was a transfer Mississippi State had high hopes for a season ago, but he never played. Memphis transfer Traveon Wright has no collegiate experience.

Special Teams: What we learned

Mississippi State will have a new punter, but the placekicker will be a familiar face. Kyle Ferrie is back for another year after converting 16 of 22 field goal attempts, including 7 of 11 from 40 yards out.

Summary

From the outside looking in, it appears Lebby has injected some energy back into the program. Last season was obviously a down year for Mississippi State, still reeling from the death of former coach Mike Leach. The first thing Lebby did was hit the recruiting trail, and from early indications, he and his staff did a decent job. Rivals ranked the Bulldogs’ recruiting class 26th nationally, which isn’t bad considering we're talking about a first-time head coach. MSU also brought in some capable transfers, including former Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen, who started each of the past two seasons for the Bears. Lebby promised MSU fans that his offense would be up-tempo and fun to watch, although from the sound of it, his defense is going to need some work.

