We resume our post-spring opposition feature with a look at the first SEC team on Georgia’s schedule: Kentucky. Typically, this is a game the Bulldogs play in October or November, but in the revamped schedule it’s going to be September 14 when Georgia and the Wildcats square off at Kroger Field. It’s going to be a reunion of sorts, as former Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff was brought in to run the Wildcats’ offense, while former linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson looks to make an impact with the defense.

Offense: What we learned

…As expected, Vandagriff will be the starting quarterback for the Wildcats. In Kentucky’s spring game, Vandagriff led the offense to a pair of scores against the first-team defense, and one against the second unit. He also displayed the running ability that most already knew he had, running for a couple of first downs on quarterback draws. It should be noted that published reports state that Vandagriff focused on his short- and mid-range passes during the scrimmage. …Wide receiver Dane Key showed he not only can make big plays when Vandagriff gets him the ball, but he can make big plays happen even on errant throws. Key has been Kentucky’s leading receiver each of the past two seasons. …Offensively, last year the Wildcats were one of the slower teams getting off plays. New offensive coordinator Bush Hamden is trying to remedy that. Per published reports, Kentucky averaged 20 seconds per play during the spring game. …Kentucky returns eight starters on offense. …Tight end Khamari Anderson should contribute more than he did a year ago. …Freshman running back Jason Patterson opened some eyes, although Ohio State transfer Chip Tayanum is the projected starter. ...Another offensive transfer to keep an eye on is former UAB player Fred Farrier II. …Kentucky’s starting slot receiver is expected to be former North Texas standout Ja’Mori Maclin, who caught 57 passes for 1.004 yards last year.

Defense: What we learned

…Kentucky’s secondary may be a defensive strength. The Wildcats have an All-SEC performer in Maxwell Hairston, who made a pair of notable pass breakups in the Blue-White game, while Jaremiah Anglin returned an interception for a touchdown. Last year, Hairston led the SEC in interceptions with five. …The Wildcats return 10 starters on defense. …Defensive tackle Deone Walker is expected to be ready for the start after undergoing offseason surgery. …Two keys for Kentucky will be improving its third-down defense, which ranked 104th in the country, and pass defense, which ranked 92nd. ...Former Bulldog Jamon Dumas-Johnson is expected to be the starter at weakside linebacker.

Special Teams: What we learned

…Kentucky’s new kicker is expected to be former Georgia Southern kicker Alex Raynor. …Punter Berry Wilson is back, as is dangerous return man Barion Brown.

Summary

The Wildcats are counting on Vandagriff to be the kind of quarterback Georgia fans always hoped he would be for the Bulldogs. If he can, then Kentucky appears to have plenty of weapons with a deep group of receivers and tight ends to give the former Bulldog plenty of options. There’s a little bit of a question at running back as Tayanum will need to show he’s ready to become the kind of performer Wildcat fans have grown accustomed to from the position. Defensively, Kentucky is experienced and strong as far as its front seven is concerned, while the secondary–a weakness in 2023–appears to have made strides.

