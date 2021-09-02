Preview: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson
Eight long months later, it's time to tee it up again.
No. 5 Georgia opens its season on Saturday night, when the Bulldogs travel to Charlotte to take on No. 3 Clemson. It's a game that has been discussed, analyzed, and broken down relentlessly since each team's season ended back in January.
"The bottom line is our kids come to the University of Georgia to play in big games," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said this week. "We had an opportunity to play a really good opponent. For me, it's what Georgia is about. Our fans crave these kinds of games; we as coaches crave these kinds of games. You find out a lot more of yourself when you play in these kinds of games."
Georgia is coming off an 8-2 campaign that culminated in a thrilling Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati. The Bulldogs return most of their offensive production from a season ago, headlined by quarterback JT Daniels.
Defensively, most of Georgia's front seven returns, with the exception of defensive end Malik Herring and inside linebacker Monty Rice. The biggest question mark on that side of the ball, and perhaps on the entire team, resides in the secondary. The Bulldogs lost six major contributors in the defensive backfield from a season ago and face a major test right off the bat in 2021.
That test takes the form of Clemson, a program coming off its sixth straight College Football Playoff appearance. Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, the two faces of the Tiger program for the last three years, are both now in the NFL.
Lawrence has given way to quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who will make his third career start on Saturday night. Last season, he led Clemson to an 18-point comeback win over Boston College before playing extremely well in a road loss to Notre Dame.
Clemson is anchored on defense by a dominant defensive line. The Tiger front versus Georgia's new-look offensive line will be one of the biggest matchups of the game, as Clemson will look to make the Bulldogs one-dimensional by taking away the run.
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson
WHERE: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte)
WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/RADIO: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe); Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockley); Sirius/XM - 84/193
Players to Watch
-- Daniels leads Georgia into 2021 looking to build on his strong finish to last season. In four starts, he completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,231 yards, adding 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions. The average of 307.75 yards per game through the air showcases the explosive element Daniels brought to the table. He now has a primetime stage against a college football power to prove that Georgia's passing offense is for real.
-- With star receiver George Pickens out due to a torn ACL, pass-catchers such as Jermaine Burton and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint will need to step up. Burton had a strong freshman campaign, reeling in 27 receptions for 404 yards and three touchdowns. Rosemy-Jacksaint had his season cut short by a fractured leg just as he appeared to be coming on strong. Both will now be tasked with making plays in the passing game against the Tigers.
-- Sophomore tight end Darnell Washington will also miss this game with a foot injury. It will be interesting to see how Todd Monken utilizes tight ends such as John FitzPatrick and Brock Bowers against the Tigers. The freshman Bowers, in particular, has generated plenty of buzz this camp.
-- Saturday will mark a homecoming for defensive tackle Jordan Davis. The Charlotte native will get to play in his home city in one of the biggest games of his college career. He will play a major role in disrupting Clemson's offense by clogging rushing lanes in the middle. If Davis can provide an interior pass-rushing presence, however, that could swing the game in Georgia's favor.
-- Derion Kendrick is the only corner on Georgia's roster with meaningful game experience. The former Clemson defender earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2020. While a new face in the Bulldog secondary, Kendrick's big-game experience should prove valuable on Saturday night.
Series History
Georgia leads the all-time series with Clemson 42-18-4. The Bulldogs won the last meeting in 2014, a 45-21 triumph in Athens.
Quote to Note
"For us, it's an opportunity to make us grow and be better in our SEC schedule, regardless of the outcome. We're going to be a better team after playing these guys, and they can say the same for playing us. These opportunities are why you come to major colleges to play." - Kirby Smart
Key Matchup
Georgia's secondary will play a huge role in the outcome of this contest. Junior safety Lewis Cine is the only returning starter from a season ago. Projected starter and West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith is expected to miss the game with a foot injury. That's a lot of new faces that need to gel before facing a Clemson team with one of the best receiving corps in the nation. In his two starts last season, Uiagalelei passed for 781 yards and four touchdowns. In order to contain the Tigers, the new-look Bulldogs will need to communicate well and avoid coverage busts to prevent big plays.
Roster Report
-- Tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith are both expected to be out after suffering foot fractures in camp.
-- Center Warren Ericson has practiced the last two weeks after sustaining a hand injury. While he's expected to be available, it remains to be seen whether he or Sedrick Van Pran will start at center.
This Week's Coverage
Kirby Smart on JT Daniels, debriefing Derion Kendrick, and much more
JT Daniels on what difference a year makes
Nakobe Dean and John FitzPatrick in brief entering Clemson game
Kirk Herbstreit joins Jim Donnan to talk UGA, SEC, new book, and more
Kirk Herbstreit impressed with JT Daniels' decision making
UGA faces big test against Clemson's big, physical receivers
Opposition Research - An insider's take on Clemson