Preview: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson

Eight long months later, it's time to tee it up again.

No. 5 Georgia opens its season on Saturday night, when the Bulldogs travel to Charlotte to take on No. 3 Clemson. It's a game that has been discussed, analyzed, and broken down relentlessly since each team's season ended back in January.

"The bottom line is our kids come to the University of Georgia to play in big games," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said this week. "We had an opportunity to play a really good opponent. For me, it's what Georgia is about. Our fans crave these kinds of games; we as coaches crave these kinds of games. You find out a lot more of yourself when you play in these kinds of games."

Georgia is coming off an 8-2 campaign that culminated in a thrilling Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati. The Bulldogs return most of their offensive production from a season ago, headlined by quarterback JT Daniels.

Defensively, most of Georgia's front seven returns, with the exception of defensive end Malik Herring and inside linebacker Monty Rice. The biggest question mark on that side of the ball, and perhaps on the entire team, resides in the secondary. The Bulldogs lost six major contributors in the defensive backfield from a season ago and face a major test right off the bat in 2021.

That test takes the form of Clemson, a program coming off its sixth straight College Football Playoff appearance. Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, the two faces of the Tiger program for the last three years, are both now in the NFL.

Lawrence has given way to quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who will make his third career start on Saturday night. Last season, he led Clemson to an 18-point comeback win over Boston College before playing extremely well in a road loss to Notre Dame.

Clemson is anchored on defense by a dominant defensive line. The Tiger front versus Georgia's new-look offensive line will be one of the biggest matchups of the game, as Clemson will look to make the Bulldogs one-dimensional by taking away the run.