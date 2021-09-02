 UGASports - PFF Matchup: UGA vs Clemson
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-02 00:30:25 -0500') }} football

PFF Matchup: UGA vs Clemson

Trent Smallwood • UGASports
Staff
@SmallwoodTrent

Georgia will open up the 2021 season on Saturday evening in a top-five showdown against Clemson in Charlotte. The Bulldogs were 8-2 a year ago, completing the year with a bowl victory over Cincinnati. Clemson is coming off a 10-2 year in which its season ended in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs against Ohio State.

Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Georgia Passing Game vs Clemson Defensive Backs
Georgia OFF Grade Clemson DEF Grade

WIDE RECEIVER

Arian Smith

Kearis Jackson

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Jermaine Burton

Adonai Mitchell (FR)


90.5

73.0

62.5

62.5

N/A

CORNERBACK

Andrew Booth

Fred Davis

Malcom Greene

Mario Goodrich


74.7

72.7

62.0

55.6

QB AND TIGHT END

JT Daniels

John FitzPatrick

Brock Bowers (FR)


88.3

67.5

N/A

SAFETY

Nolan Turner

Lannden Zanders

Joseph Charleston


79.0

66.1

61.3

MATCH-UP TO WATCH:

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton takes on Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth. In 2020, Booth only allowed 14 receptions on 29 targets (48.3-percent) for 160 yards and two touchdowns. He also added two interceptions and four pass breakups.

With top Bulldogs receiver George Pickens out, Burton will take on a larger role. As a true freshman, Burton was targeted 52 times, hauling in 27 receptions for 404 yards and three touchdowns. While those numbers look a little lackluster, he really turned his game up a notch with JT Daniels at quarterback. In four games with Daniels tossing him the ball, Burton hauled in 17 of his 24 targets for 274 yards and two touchdowns.

