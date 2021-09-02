PFF Matchup: UGA vs Clemson

Georgia will open up the 2021 season on Saturday evening in a top-five showdown against Clemson in Charlotte. The Bulldogs were 8-2 a year ago, completing the year with a bowl victory over Cincinnati. Clemson is coming off a 10-2 year in which its season ended in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs against Ohio State.

Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.