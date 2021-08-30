Kirk Herbstreit joins Jim Donnan to talk UGA, SEC, new book, and more
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit joins Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to discuss his new book: "Out of the Pocket." He previews Georgia versus Clemson and gives the SEC top contenders to Georgia and Alabama. Herbstreit shares stories from College Gameday and gives his thoughts on the rapid changes happening in college football.
