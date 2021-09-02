Opposition Research - An Insider's take on Clemson

We reached out to Cris Ard, the publisher of Tiger Illustrated, to get a real insider's take on Clemson. He answers our questions in this Opposition Research article.

Is DJ Uiagalelei ready to pick up where Trevor Lawrence left off?

Ard: "I think D.J. Uiagalelei is a future first-rounder, a three-year guy. He's not Trevor Lawrence but they're not asking him to be. He has knocked off a few pounds this off-season but still carries 250. He's strong, he's thick and can take a lot of licks. And that's important to note because they're going to utilize him a lot in their running game. Dabo is not a believer in timidity, so they're going to incorporate everything D.J. brings to the table in their game planning. He can make every throw, he's athletic, he's a leader, he's confident and he's not afraid to make a mistake. I thought he held up extremely well in his first major test a year ago at Notre Dame, so the moment isn't going to be too big for him. I don't like to draw comparisons to other players, so I will just say Uiagalelei provides everything they need at the position to get them back to the College Football Playoff a seventh consecutive year. The bigger question mark is what's behind him because I do not believe Clemson is good enough to win a national title if Uiagalelei isn't on the field. There is a substantial drop-off between him and Hunter Helms and Taisun Phommachanh. Getting Phommachanh back is a positive development, to be sure, but he's entering his third year in the program with just 86 career snaps. We don't really have any sample size of activity with which to evaluate him. He's very much unproven."

Will the running game be as explosive after the depature of Travis Etienne?

Ard: "I expect Clemson's rushing output to be ahead of last year statistically for several reasons. No. 1, the offensive front will be better. By the middle to the back half of the season, it may be substantially better. No. 2., they love their personnel at running back and can trot out several players they can win with. They could win and put up big numbers from any of the top three guys in their rotation, which includes true freshman back and former Rivals100 member Will Shipley. No Clemson true freshman has been more impressive than Shipley this off-season. No. 3, Uiagalelei's involvement in the running game and his ability to hold up, given his size, strength and improvisational skills."

Is Justyn Ross healthy enough to lead the receiving corps?

Ard: "Yes. Ross is 100-percent. Clemson's coaches believe he is a top 10 pick in next spring's draft. It's his first season back in two years but it'll be his last."

Will Clemson’s defensive line be able to put pressure on JT Daniels?

Ard: "Clemson has some familiar faces back on the defensive front but it should be pointed out that several players were very limited last year. Xavier Thomas logged just over 100 snaps in 2020. Justin Foster never saw the field due to complications from COVID. Both are starters Saturday. Tyler Davis also spent considerable time on the shelf in 2020. You mention pressure, so I evaluate a front seven that will be better with two of three starters back at linebacker. And it should be noted that had Mike Jones remained and not transferred to LSU, I do not believe he would be starting Saturday. Trenton Simpson would still get the call at the SAM position. When Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis are on the field together, they're going to be able to press the pocket. I would rate Thomas ahead of Foster as a pure pass-rusher."

How will a more experienced secondary, minus Derion Kendrick, stack up against Georgia’s receivers?