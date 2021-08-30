Nakobe Dean and John FitzPatrick in brief entering Clemson game

On the Monday entering Georgia’s season opener against Clemson, junior linebacker Nakobe Dean and junior tight end John FitzPatrick met with the media. In bullet-point form, this is what Dean and FitzPatrick had to say regarding their preparation to play the No. 3-ranked Tigers:

• Although in the national spotlight, competing in a top-five matchup, both Dean and FitzPatrick indicated the team is treating the game like it’s one against any other opponent. According to FitzPatrick, “it’s the most important game because it’s the next game.” While Dean said the team has prepared just like for every other game, as well, “like it’s the National Championship.” The junior linebacker added since the contest is a season-opening game, and he did not participate in spring drills because of an injury, his “emotions are going to be [especially] high” and he’ll assuredly “be ready."

• On the injury front, FitzPatrick was limited in fall camp because of a foot injury. However, he downplayed the injury somewhat by saying his foot was “dinged up a little” and he is currently “good to go.”

• When FitzPatrick was asked what he had seen from Clemson’s heralded defense on film, he recognized a “defense which flies around” and “a tough challenge.” According to him, “the big thing about them is they’re relentless. All 11 players are flying to the ball.”

• FitzPatrick was also asked about true freshman and fellow tight end Brock Bowers. Similar to how he apparently treats sophomore tight ends Brett Seither and Ryland Goede, FitzPatrick has tried to “give [Bowers] the confidence to go make those plays we know he can make.” As far as he and his linebacking teammates, Dean said if the unit could “stay composed” while “having attention to detail,” “the sky’s the limit in what we can do.”

• Regarding teammate JT Daniels, FitzPatrick said the junior quarterback always exudes confidence: from meetings to practices to walkthroughs to games. “He has a swagger, confidence, and he leads the team in the right direction,” FitzPatrick said of Daniels. Dean said he has been impressed with Daniels from the get-go, when he was on the scout team and “he attacked it every day.” According to Dean, Daniels “now just gives the offense all the confidence in the world.”

• When asked what could be a key factor in determining a Georgia victory this Saturday, Dean went back to what he said earlier: “stay composed” while “having attention to detail.” FitzPatrick said an important aspect would be for the team to “strain and finish.” For the tight end personally, to “strain and finish” would be, for example, for him “to make a block across the field to break James [Cook] for the score” instead of Cook having “just a 40-yard gain.”

• Finally, Dean was asked about former Clemson All-ACC cornerback Derion Kendrick, who is now a teammate of his at Georgia. Dean said he instantly noticed “the way [Kendrick] works…no complaining.” According to him, it can often take a transfer player “a minute” to buy into his new team’s culture—but apparently not Kendrick, who “hopped in and was a part of us right away.”