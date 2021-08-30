Kirby Smart on JT Daniels, debriefing Derion Kendrick, and much nore

WATCH

Kirby Smart spoke for everyone when he took the podium on Monday afternoon. "Obviously excited about this game," Smart said. "It seems like it's been a long time coming." A long time is right. After eight months of anticipation, Georgia's 2021 season kicks off Saturday night when the Bulldogs face Clemson in Charlotte. Here are the highlights from Smart's first game week press conference of the year.

With quarterback settled, Smart much more confident in the offense

Georgia's quarterback competition lasted virtually until the season opener kicked off last season. This year, it has been JT Daniels' show ever since last year ended. That continuity at the most important position on the field has Smart feeling "much more confidence" this year in terms of where the offense is at the start of the season. "I’m very confident in JT’s preparation up to this point, and his preparation in terms of over the summer," Smart said. "The distractions that the outside world has really aren’t distractions for JT. He’s got a single-minded focus all the time on trying to be his best, and being the best leader he can." Daniels has certainly garnered plenty of attention in recent weeks. From NIL deals to Heisman buzz, he's had the spotlight on him as the quarterback of one of the nation's best teams. According to Smart, that hasn't bothered the California native much. Daniels has kept his focus on football, and now he's ready to lead Georgia into a monster opening showdown against Clemson. "A lot of confidence you have in your offense comes from what’s earned, right? You earn that by how you play and who you play, " Smart said. "These guys we’re about to play are extremely talented on defense and extremely well-coached and having everybody back. When you talk about opening tests, these guys are really good defensively."

Smart facing unprecedented secondary rebuild

Smart can't remember a time in his coaching career where he's had to overhaul a secondary this much. Georgia lost six major contributors from last season's defensive backfield. The only returning starter is junior safety Lewis Cine. "A lot of those guys are as talented as guys we’ve had in the past, but very rarely have we had the lack of experience that we currently have," Smart said. "We just don’t have a lot of guys with a lot of playing experience back there." Those new faces have gone against Georgia's receivers all camp. Now, it's time to get out and show it on the field. The key for the unit against Clemson will be communication. Smart said the Tigers do a great job of shifting and motioning offensively in an effort to confuse defenses. The Bulldogs will need to get their assignments straight in order to contain an explosive Clemson attack.

Derion Kendrick preparing for emotional game against former team

Derion Kendrick's first game in a Georgia uniform will be against his old squad. The Clemson transfer will suit up against the Tigers after transferring to Georgia on June 1. Smart said he speaks with Kendrick regularly about the emotional challenges of playing in a game like this. "The hurdle is more the emotional side of playing your ex-teammates and your old family. That’s always kind of a knee-jerker and tough on you at times," Smart said. "I’ve been through that when we played Georgia when I was at Alabama, or when you go back and forth and you play somebody the year after you’ve been there. It makes it a little different, because you feel like you have a personal touch to it." As far as inside information, Smart said that aspect of Kendrick's arrival might be overblown. Teams are so diverse schematically that it's hard to glean that kind of information from a player. Where Kendrick can help, however, is in aiding his new teammates in understanding Clemson's personnel. "I’ve been against these guys, I know their wideouts, I know maybe something about their defensive backs or something specific," Smart said of Kendrick's potential contribution. "But scheme-wise, I think it’s tough. There’s so much more that goes into it."

Minus Arik Gilbert, Smart eager to see receivers take the field

Smart offered little update on LSU transfer Arik Gilbert Monday. He only said Gilbert "is not currently with us" and "we're praying for him each and every day that he can come back healthy." Gilbert is just one Georgia playmaker who will miss the Clemson game, joining Darnell Washington and George Pickens. With other pass-catchers such as Jermaine Burton and Kearis Jackson missing time at points this year due to injury, several players had an opportunity for increased reps. Smart is excited to see those guys get on the field. "That’s the area that I think we can grow the most, even throughout the year, because we have the least experience," Smart said. "We’re going to find out a lot about those guys, and the tight ends as well and the backs. That’s the big thing—we’ve got to play well at the skill positions around JT, to help him out with this rush group they’ve got."