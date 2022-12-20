Portal Profile: Travis Hunter
It comes as little surprise that Georgia has cast an eye toward former Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter.
The Bulldogs were originally considered one of the favorites to sign the five-star athlete from Collins Hill before the former Florida State commit shocked many by signing with Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders.
Although many feel he will ultimately follow Sanders to Colorado, Hunter has at least indicated on video that he will ultimately do what’s best for him.
Exactly what this means remains unclear, but Georgia is keeping on his situation to see where it might lead.
Travis Hunter
Height: 6-1
Weight: 170
Class: Freshman
Years of eligibility: 3
Career Highlights
Although he missed five games with an undisclosed injury, Hunter was certainly impressive when he did play, repping on both sides of the ball. On defense, Hunter made 20 tackles and intercepted two passes, including a Pick-6. He led the team with 10 pass breakups. Hunter caught 18 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns. In the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central, Hunter caught four passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-tying score as time expired in regulation. A former five-star prospect and the No. 1 player in the 2022 class, Hunter intercepted 19 passes over his career at Collins Hill and finished his high school career with 3,807 yards.
Why Georgia is a good fit
Hunter is an incredible athlete, so it’s no wonder that the Bulldogs are interested in bringing the former five-star to Athens.
Although Georgia has some talented youngsters at wide receiver and defensive back, talents like Hunter do not come around all that often.
The Bulldogs are obviously quite familiar with him and recruited him heavily. Quite simply, the Georgia staff really wants Hunter. The coaches can fight over which position he plays but he's proven to be a star on either side of the ball. Georgia needs receivers and defensive backs and he checks both boxes.
Stay tuned.