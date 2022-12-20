It comes as little surprise that Georgia has cast an eye toward former Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter.

The Bulldogs were originally considered one of the favorites to sign the five-star athlete from Collins Hill before the former Florida State commit shocked many by signing with Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders.

Although many feel he will ultimately follow Sanders to Colorado, Hunter has at least indicated on video that he will ultimately do what’s best for him.

Exactly what this means remains unclear, but Georgia is keeping on his situation to see where it might lead.