If you’re a player that’s able to enjoy success in the SEC, chances are you’re going to catch the eye of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. That’s apparently the case with wide receiver Dominic Lovett. The former Missouri standout caught 56 passes for 846 yards last year for the Tigers. His 56 receptions placed him sixth in the conference, while his 846 receiving yards were third in the conference behind Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt (67 for 1,267) and South Carolina’s Antwane Wells Jr. (63-898). Lovett has an offer from the Bulldogs and UGASpots has confirmed that he is on campus today.

Former Mizzou slot receiver Dominic Lovett would be a nice addition for the Bulldogs. (PowerMizzou.com)

Dominic Lovett

Height: 5-10 Weight: 175 Class: Just completed his sophomore year. Years of eligibility remaining: Two

Season highlights

Lovett was a big-play threat out of the slot for the Tigers. He was the first Mizzou wide receiver since Emanuel Hall in 2018 to have over 800 receiving yards. Lovett's 2022 campaign included four 100-yard receiving games with three of them being 130 yards of receiving or more for the Tigers this year … Closed out the regular season with six catches for 130 yards against Arkansas. … Against the Bulldogs, Lovett led Missouri with six catches for 84 yards with a long reception of 34 yards.

Why Georgia makes sense

With Kearis Jackson graduating, Georgia needs to add another slot receiver. Lovett would be a wonderful fit. The thought of the experienced speedster teaming with Ladd McConkey at the position is certainly something the Bulldogs would love to see, as evidenced by the fact that they’ve offered the St. Louis native. Georgia was already familiar with Lovett before he signed with Mizzou as the Bulldogs offered him out of high school. With it looking like the Bulldogs could dip into the portal for a couple of receivers, Lovett would appear to be a perfect fit.

