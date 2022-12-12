During a recent interview session with reporters, head coach Kirby Smart laid out the criteria for any transfers his Bulldogs might consider adding.

First-hand knowledge and/or prior knowledge with someone on the staff were a couple of priorities.

Former Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas fits both those criteria.

Thomas – who tweeted that he has an offer from the Bulldogs and was in Athens over the weekend – caught a pair of passes for 23 yards against the Bulldogs last month. However, it's his previous relationship with Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp that apparently has both parties interested in one another.

Thomas was committed to South Carolina when Muschamp was the head coach. However, when Muschamp was fired, Thomas de-committed and headed to Mississippi State.

Thomas has also tweeted out offers from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Miami, Auburn, Penn State among others.