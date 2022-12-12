Portal Profile: WR Rara Thomas
During a recent interview session with reporters, head coach Kirby Smart laid out the criteria for any transfers his Bulldogs might consider adding.
First-hand knowledge and/or prior knowledge with someone on the staff were a couple of priorities.
Former Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas fits both those criteria.
Thomas – who tweeted that he has an offer from the Bulldogs and was in Athens over the weekend – caught a pair of passes for 23 yards against the Bulldogs last month. However, it's his previous relationship with Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp that apparently has both parties interested in one another.
Thomas was committed to South Carolina when Muschamp was the head coach. However, when Muschamp was fired, Thomas de-committed and headed to Mississippi State.
Thomas has also tweeted out offers from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Miami, Auburn, Penn State among others.
Rara Thomas
Height: 6-2
Weight: 200
Class: Sophomore
Career Highlights
2022 Season Stats: 44 catches for 626 yards and seven touchdowns. His 626 receiving yards were the most on the team; his seven touchdown catches were second. Thomas averaged 14.23 yards per catch.
Career Stats: 62 catches for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Top Game: Texas A&M – On October 1, Thomas had five catches for 134 yards and a touchdown.
Years of eligibility: The rising junior has two more years of eligibility.
Other Highlights: Memphis (9/3): Hauled in all five of his targets for a team-leading 81 yards ... Scored State’s first touchdown of the season after breaking a tackle on a 27-yard reception ... at Arizona (9/10): Had five receptions for a team-leading 63 yards ... at LSU(9/17): Had four catches for a team-leading 67 yards and a touchdown ... Bowling Green (9/24): Caught one pass for 14 yards ... at Alabama (10/22): Snagged a career-high eight receptions for 73 yards to lead the team ... Auburn (11/5): Led the team with 84 receiving yards on six receptions and a pair of touchdowns ... Georgia (11/12): Had a pair of catches for 23 yards ... at Ole Miss (11/24): Caught the go-ahead touchdown on a 22-yard reception in the fourth quarter of State's Egg Bowl win.
... Why Georgia makes sense: Should he elect to come to Georgia, Thomas would bring a wealth of SEC experience to the Bulldogs’ receiving corps. He’s had success against the likes of LSU and Alabama, along with being considered an excellent route runner with very good hands. He’s been time at 4.40 in the 40-yard dash. His best football is considered ahead of him.