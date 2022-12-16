When considering players to bring in via the transfer portal, familiarity is a key criterion for Kirby Smart in determining whether someone is a fit for his Georgia football program.

In the case of former Georgia Tech wide receiver Nate McCollom, it’s what Smart has seen with his own eyes that perhaps could pique the Bulldogs’ interest.

McCollom had a solid day against the Bulldogs last month at Sanford Stadium, catching six passes for 65 yards.

At 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, one of McCollom’s strengths is his consistency as a receiver who is versatile enough to play both the slot and outside.

With Georgia apparently looking to add to its receiving room, it won’t be a surprise to see the Bulldogs keep a close eye on the McDonough native.