Portal Profile: Nate McCollom
When considering players to bring in via the transfer portal, familiarity is a key criterion for Kirby Smart in determining whether someone is a fit for his Georgia football program.
In the case of former Georgia Tech wide receiver Nate McCollom, it’s what Smart has seen with his own eyes that perhaps could pique the Bulldogs’ interest.
McCollom had a solid day against the Bulldogs last month at Sanford Stadium, catching six passes for 65 yards.
At 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, one of McCollom’s strengths is his consistency as a receiver who is versatile enough to play both the slot and outside.
With Georgia apparently looking to add to its receiving room, it won’t be a surprise to see the Bulldogs keep a close eye on the McDonough native.
Nate McCollom
Height: 5-11
Weight: 184
Class: Just completed his sophomore year (has already taken his Covid season)
Years of eligibility remaining: Two
Season Highlights
McCollom posted 60 receptions this season, the seventh-most in Georgia Tech single-season history and the most by a Yellow Jacket since Calvin Johnson hauled in 76 receptions in 2006. His 60 catches were also the fifth most in the ACC. McCollum totaled 655 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns this year, to go along with 56 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown. … Last season, McCollom had three games in which he surpassed 100 yards: Duke, 101, Miami, 101, and Virginia Tech, 103.
Why Georgia makes sense
Although McCollom may not qualify as a game-breaker, his experience, and the fact he’s got two years of eligibility, could make him an attractive option for the Bulldogs.
He’s done the work that Smart requires, and apparently, he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty when it comes to blocking on the edge, which would gain further favor with the Georgia head coach.